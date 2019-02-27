Burgum still pushing 2-board higher ed governance

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is not backing down on his proposal to change the state's higher education governance from one board to two.

Burgum told the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday that the one-board "does not go far enough to meet the needs of higher education within the 21st century."

Burgum says multiple boards would allow the North Dakota's 11 colleges and universities to better react to issues.

But the House earlier this month disagreed and defeated the idea of two boards by a 74-19 vote.

Burgum says the two-board idea will have a better chance with voters, who must ultimately approve any changes to the higher education board.