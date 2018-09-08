Burlington's annual art hop gets underway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Art, art and more art will be on display in the south end of Burlington this weekend.

The South End Art Hop started Friday and runs through Sunday.

The 26th event includes exhibits, sculptures, live demonstrations, fashion shows, music, artists' markets, and more in the studios and businesses of the area.

More than 600 artists are participating.

Organizers say more than 30,000 visitors come to the event from the Northeast and Canada.

A schedule of events and more information can found online on the South End Arts and Business Association's website at seaba.com/art-hop/.