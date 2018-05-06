Business Briefs / Galbraith named chair of Success Academy Board, Eversource customers can save on electric vehicle

DARIEN — Success Academy announced Darien investor Steven M. Galbraith will become chair of the network’s board of trustees, effective July 1. Galbraith, co-founder of Kindred Capital, has been a long-standing and active proponent for Success Academy since its earliest years. As leader of the board’s finance committee for the past five years, he brings deep knowledge of the Success model, together with extensive experience in board governance, to the network’s mission.

Galbraith will succeed investor and philanthropist Daniel S. Loeb, who will continue to serve on the board. During Loeb’s five years of leadership, Success Academy grew from 22 to 46 schools while achieving record-breaking student outcomes for children of color. The Success Academy Education Institute was launched to share the organization’s proven curriculum and training with educators across the country, and the network won national recognition, receiving National Blue Ribbon Awards and the 2017 Broad Prize for Public Charter Schools.

Prior to co-founding Kindred Capital in 2016, Galbraith held key positions at a number of financial institutions, including Maverick Capital, Morgan Stanley, and Sanford C. Bernstein. He was also an adjunct professor at Columbia University Business School where he taught securities analysis for a decade. He has served on the board of trustees of Tufts University, his alma mater, since 2009 and was also a trustee of the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. Galbraith, 55, lives in Darien with his wife, Lucy, and has two adult children, Katie and Harry.

Founded in 2006, Success Academy Charter Schools are free public K-12 schools open to all children in the state through a random lottery. With 46 schools across Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, and Queens, Success Academy enrolls 15,500 students, primarily low-income children of color in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

BERLIN — To promote a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and to help its customers save money on zero-emission electric vehicles, Eversource is joining Nissan in a limited-time, exclusive offer. Now through July 2, Eversource customers can receive a $3,000 rebate off the MSRP of a 2018 Nissan LEAF.

“We want to help customers have access to the best local deals available on new zero-emission vehicles,” said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner. “We’re excited about the future of electric vehicles and to be doing our part to assist New England in achieving its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 80 percent below 1990 levels by 2050. We’re committed to saving our customers money and protecting our planet.”

The transportation sector is among the top contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. Drivers who make the switch to electric vehicles help reduce carbon dioxide and other harmful emissions, benefiting every New Englander for generations to come.

The 2018 Nissan LEAF has up to a 150-mile range and has a lower starting MSRP than the 2017 model. Each new LEAF can plug in to a standard, 120-volt residential outlet, or there’s an available 120/240-volt cord for faster charging.

For more information about the Nissan LEAF and the offer for Eversource customers, and to download the flyer to take to a local Nissan dealership, visit the electric vehicle section of Eversource.com. A recent Eversource electric bill is also necessary to participate in this exclusive promotion.