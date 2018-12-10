Business burglarized on Post Road

DARIEN — A business on Post Road was reportedly burglarized, police said.

On Dec. 3 at 7:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a business on a report of an overnight burglary. The owner of the store showed officers a damaged rear door to the property and reported about $40 missing from the cash register. The owner told police he closed the store the evening prior and left around 6:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568