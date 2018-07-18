Businesses in New Mexico counties eligible for drought help

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Businesses in five southern New Mexico counties are now eligible for low-interest federal disaster loans to help offset losses caused by a drought that began earlier this year.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the loans Tuesday, saying the focus is the economic effects on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered production losses due to the dry conditions.

Eligibility is based on financial effects of the disaster and not on property damage. Businesses in Dona Ana, Grant, Hidalgo, Luna and Sierra counties have until March 2019 to apply.

There have been showers and thunderstorms across northern and central New Mexico through the past week, but forecasters say not everyone has received abundant rainfall since monsoon season has kicked in.

Parts of southern New Mexico are in moderate to severe drought.