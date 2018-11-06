https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/CA-Prop-5-SeniorPropTxTrnsf-Cnty-13367078.php
CA-Prop-5-SeniorPropTxTrnsf-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in
the voting on the Proposition 5 - Property Tax Base Transfers.
|TP
|PR
|Yes
|No
|Alameda
|1,135
|0
|0
|0
|Alpine
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Amador
|30
|0
|0
|0
|Butte
|148
|0
|0
|0
|Calaveras
|29
|0
|0
|0
|Colusa
|18
|0
|0
|0
|ContraCost
|744
|0
|0
|0
|DelNorte
|18
|0
|0
|0
|ElDorado
|166
|0
|0
|0
|Fresno
|640
|0
|0
|0
|Glenn
|34
|0
|0
|0
|Humboldt
|144
|0
|0
|0
|Imperial
|216
|0
|0
|0
|Inyo
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Kern
|655
|0
|0
|0
|Kings
|115
|0
|0
|0
|Lake
|70
|0
|0
|0
|Lassen
|52
|0
|0
|0
|LosAngeles
|4,728
|0
|0
|0
|Madera
|69
|0
|0
|0
|Marin
|200
|0
|0
|0
|Mariposa
|25
|0
|0
|0
|Mendocino
|250
|0
|0
|0
|Merced
|269
|0
|0
|0
|Modoc
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Mono
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Monterey
|176
|0
|0
|0
|Napa
|170
|0
|0
|0
|Nevada
|68
|0
|0
|0
|Orange
|1,546
|0
|0
|0
|Placer
|358
|0
|0
|0
|Plumas
|29
|0
|0
|0
|Riverside
|1,072
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento
|593
|0
|0
|0
|SanBenito
|51
|0
|0
|0
|SanBernard
|2,209
|0
|0
|0
|SanDiego
|2,136
|0
|0
|0
|SanFrancis
|604
|0
|0
|0
|SanJoaquin
|485
|0
|0
|0
|SanLuisObi
|156
|0
|0
|0
|SanMateo
|525
|0
|0
|0
|SantaBarba
|263
|0
|0
|0
|SantaClara
|1,098
|0
|0
|0
|SantaCruz
|266
|0
|0
|0
|Shasta
|119
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Siskiyou
|64
|0
|0
|0
|Solano
|205
|0
|0
|0
|Sonoma
|551
|0
|0
|0
|Stanislaus
|348
|0
|0
|0
|Sutter
|50
|0
|0
|0
|Tehama
|46
|0
|0
|0
|Trinity
|25
|0
|0
|0
|Tulare
|274
|0
|0
|0
|Tuolumne
|73
|0
|0
|0
|Ventura
|742
|0
|0
|0
|Yolo
|138
|0
|0
|0
|Yuba
|33
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|24,312
|0
|0
|0
AP Elections 11-06-2018 10:05
View Comments