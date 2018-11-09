CA-Prop-5-SeniorPropTxTrnsf-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the voting on the Proposition 5 - Property Tax Base Transfers.

TP PR Yes No Alameda 1,135 1,135 92,639 181,236 Alpine 5 5 174 387 Amador 30 30 6,562 9,167 Butte 148 148 26,195 41,580 Calaveras 29 29 6,470 8,968 Colusa 18 18 1,984 2,700 ContraCost 744 744 92,379 130,088 DelNorte 18 18 3,138 3,607 ElDorado 166 166 29,311 31,864 Fresno 640 640 51,683 94,291 Glenn 34 34 1,620 2,321 Humboldt 144 144 8,546 19,469 Imperial 216 216 7,964 11,599 Inyo 23 23 1,865 3,402 Kern 655 655 59,762 67,440 Kings 115 115 8,716 11,858 Lake 70 70 4,925 7,914 Lassen 52 52 3,837 4,208 LosAngeles 4,728 4,728 720,152 1,125,398 Madera 69 69 11,428 15,665 Marin 200 200 25,510 45,329 Mariposa 25 25 2,599 3,854 Mendocino 250 250 4,918 9,898 Merced 269 269 12,347 18,840 Modoc 21 21 1,354 1,793 Mono 12 12 1,482 2,651 Monterey 176 176 26,428 41,597 Napa 170 170 8,995 11,823 Nevada 68 68 11,890 13,821 Orange 1,546 1,546 335,740 311,348 Placer 358 358 42,293 49,441 Plumas 29 29 3,386 4,551 Riverside 1,072 1,072 142,439 147,469 Sacramento 593 593 68,872 108,514 SanBenito 51 51 4,802 6,136 SanBernard 2,209 2,209 148,427 160,924 SanDiego 2,136 2,136 299,463 346,459 SanFrancis 604 604 57,635 161,795 SanJoaquin 485 485 38,385 57,095 SanLuisObi 156 156 34,695 42,499 SanMateo 525 525 42,230 63,957 SantaBarba 263 263 33,519 51,992 SantaClara 1,098 1,098 130,107 178,142 SantaCruz 266 266 18,265 34,467 Shasta 119 119 17,942 22,790 Sierra 23 23 596 977 Siskiyou 64 64 4,697 8,092 Solano 205 205 50,676 79,940 Sonoma 551 551 42,973 82,228 Stanislaus 348 348 31,785 44,094 Sutter 50 50 7,354 8,105 Tehama 46 46 5,465 8,231 Trinity 25 25 1,792 3,109 Tulare 274 274 21,492 31,905 Tuolumne 73 73 8,867 10,701 Ventura 742 742 91,115 103,253 Yolo 138 138 13,812 28,355 Yuba 33 33 4,765 5,843 Totals 24,312 24,312 2,938,462 4,085,180

AP Elections 11-08-2018 20:05