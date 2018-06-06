CA-Senate-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the primary for U.S. Senate.

Hanania Moore Olson Shi Alameda 496 471 554 677 Alpine 0 0 0 2 Amador 14 16 17 7 Butte 123 188 147 45 Calaveras 27 34 38 14 Colusa 15 9 13 3 ContraCost 352 407 343 317 DelNorte 15 21 13 3 ElDorado 98 96 108 34 Fresno 265 774 404 277 Glenn 10 15 3 12 Humboldt 49 61 26 32 Imperial 41 148 67 45 Inyo 10 27 30 7 Kern 206 434 346 100 Kings 24 62 25 27 Lake 24 33 17 12 Lassen 12 17 13 0 LosAngeles 1,752 3,288 2,789 4,214 Madera 39 85 63 34 Marin 75 68 74 40 Mariposa 8 14 23 7 Mendocino 12 29 35 8 Merced 46 97 71 62 Modoc 6 9 6 2 Mono 11 12 9 3 Monterey 72 228 74 56 Napa 37 35 22 25 Nevada 33 24 40 14 Orange 863 852 828 2,270 Placer 175 180 132 50 Plumas 13 23 10 0 Riverside 425 646 376 351 Sacramento 348 319 288 452 SanBenito 21 58 17 15 SanBernard 445 683 585 645 SanDiego 1,107 1,108 961 766 SanFrancis 365 412 728 1,140 SanJoaquin 174 350 190 133 SanLuisObi 162 139 142 59 SanMateo 288 309 326 299 SantaBarba 140 142 147 67 SantaClara 729 982 858 1,072 SantaCruz 78 151 67 32 Shasta 73 82 67 25 Sierra 9 7 5 4 Siskiyou 39 41 20 7 Solano 200 215 165 146 Sonoma 162 119 123 103 Stanislaus 112 175 198 97 Sutter 28 49 26 28 Tehama 22 40 42 13 Trinity 12 22 17 4 Tulare 55 262 184 35 Tuolumne 23 41 29 11 Ventura 243 272 359 194 Yolo 46 51 61 56 Yuba 17 20 12 11 Totals 10,246 14,452 12,333 14,164

AP Elections 06-06-2018 10:50