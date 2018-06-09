418 of 418 precincts - 100 percent

x-Brian Dahle, GOP (i) 46,119 - 65 percent

x-Caleen Sisk, Dem 15,797 - 22 percent

Peter Van Peborgh, Dem 6,380 - 9 percent

Jenny O'Connell-Nowain, NPP 2,119 - 3 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 8 Arden-Arcade

190 of 190 precincts - 100 percent

x-Ken Cooley, Dem (i) 27,841 - 54 percent

x-Melinda Avey, GOP 21,214 - 41 percent

Janice Bonser, Lib 1,510 - 3 percent

Lawrence Murray, NPP 1,087 - 2 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 9 Elk Grove

196 of 196 precincts - 100 percent

x-Jim Cooper, Dem (i) 25,645 - 68 percent

Harry He, Dem 6,117 - 16 percent

Mario Garcia, Dem 5,787 - 15 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 11 Fairfield

238 of 238 precincts - 100 percent

x-Jim Frazier, Dem (i) 33,584 - 48 percent

x-Lisa Romero, GOP 26,316 - 38 percent

Diane Stewart, Dem 9,443 - 14 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 13 Stockton

324 of 324 precincts - 100 percent

x-Susan Eggman, Dem (i) 16,028 - 52 percent

x-Antonio Garcia, GOP 9,616 - 31 percent

Carlos Villapudua, Dem 5,226 - 17 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 15 Berkeley

341 of 341 precincts - 100 percent

x-Buffy Wicks, Dem 22,505 - 31 percent

Jovanka Beckles, Dem 10,718 - 15 percent

Dan Kalb, Dem 10,151 - 14 percent

Judy Appel, Dem 7,906 - 11 percent

Rochelle Pardue-Okimoto, Dem 6,496 - 9 percent

Pranav Jandhyala, GOP 4,871 - 7 percent

Andy Katz, Dem 3,954 - 6 percent

Ben Bartlett, Dem 2,330 - 3 percent

Cheryl Sudduth, Dem 1,077 - 2 percent

Raquella Thaman, Dem 672 - 1 percent

Owen Poindexter, Dem 566 - 1 percent

Sergey Piterman, Dem 488 - 1 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 19 Daly City

303 of 303 precincts - 100 percent

x-Phil Ting, Dem (i) 58,674 - 80 percent

x-Keith Bogdon, GOP 12,116 - 16 percent

David Ernst, NPP 2,777 - 4 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 22 San Mateo

316 of 316 precincts - 100 percent

x-Kevin Mullin, Dem (i) 38,613 - 72 percent

x-Christina Laskowski, GOP 13,141 - 24 percent

Bridget Duffy, Grn 2,059 - 4 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 24 Sunnyvale

288 of 288 precincts - 100 percent

x-Marc Berman, Dem (i) 45,576 - 74 percent

x-Alex Glew, GOP 13,709 - 22 percent

Bob Goodwyn, Lib 2,217 - 4 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 25 Santa Clara

251 of 251 precincts - 100 percent

x-Kansen Chu, Dem (i) 21,762 - 51 percent

Bob Brunton, GOP 10,390 - 24 percent

Carmen Montano, Dem 9,250 - 22 percent

Robert Imhoff, Lib 1,313 - 3 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 26 Tulare

139 of 139 precincts - 100 percent

Devon Mathis, GOP (i) 12,789 - 30 percent

Warren Gubler, GOP 12,260 - 29 percent

Jose Sigala, Dem 12,248 - 29 percent

Jack Lavers, GOP 4,926 - 12 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 30 Salinas

220 of 220 precincts - 100 percent

x-Robert Rivas, Dem 16,741 - 45 percent

x-Neil Kitchens, GOP 11,494 - 31 percent

Peter Leroe-Munoz, Dem 3,858 - 10 percent

Trina Coffman-Gomez, Dem 2,757 - 7 percent

Bill Lipe, Dem 2,436 - 7 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 33 Victorville

673 of 673 precincts - 100 percent

x-Jay Obernolte, GOP (i) 36,462 - 66 percent

Socorro Cisneros, Dem 10,397 - 19 percent

Scott Markovich, Dem 8,259 - 15 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 37 Santa Barbara

372 of 372 precincts - 100 percent

x-Monique Limon, Dem (i) 55,121 - 84 percent

David Norrdin, Dem 6,189 - 9 percent

Sofia Collin, Dem 4,283 - 7 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 39 San Fernando

173 of 173 precincts - 100 percent

x-Luz Rivas, Dem 14,095 - 43 percent

x-Ricardo Benitez, GOP 8,552 - 26 percent

Patty Lopez, Dem 4,912 - 15 percent

Antonio Sanchez, Dem 3,363 - 10 percent

Patrea Patrick, Dem 1,286 - 4 percent

Bonnie Corwin, Dem 921 - 3 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 40 San Bernardino

429 of 429 precincts - 100 percent

x-Henry Nickel, GOP 23,356 - 46 percent

x-James Ramos, Dem 20,588 - 41 percent

Libbern Cook, Dem 6,621 - 13 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 41 Pasadena

233 of 233 precincts - 100 percent

x-Chris Holden, Dem (i) 38,837 - 59 percent

x-Alan Reynolds, NPP 18,668 - 29 percent

Kenny Rotter, Dem 7,825 - 12 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 42 Palm Desert

306 of 306 precincts - 100 percent

x-Deni Antionette Mazingo, Dem 24,999 - 36 percent

x-Chad Mayes, GOP (i) 23,369 - 33 percent

Gary Jeandron, GOP 11,154 - 16 percent

Andrew Kotyuk, GOP 8,589 - 12 percent

Carol Bouldin, Grn 2,280 - 3 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 44 Oxnard

269 of 269 precincts - 100 percent

x-Jacqui Irwin, Dem (i) 33,786 - 52 percent

x-Ronda Baldwin-Kennedy, GOP 28,799 - 44 percent

Robert Zelinsky, Dem 2,572 - 4 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 45 Los Angeles

192 of 192 precincts - 100 percent

x-Jesse Gabriel, Dem 21,049 - 42 percent

x-Justin Clark, GOP 16,645 - 33 percent

Tricia Kasson, Dem 3,617 - 7 percent

Jeff Bornstein, Dem 2,961 - 6 percent

Ankur Patel, Dem 2,948 - 6 percent

Daniel Brin, Dem 1,725 - 3 percent

Ray Bishop, Dem 782 - 2 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 52 Ontario

223 of 223 precincts - 100 percent

x-Freddie Rodriguez, Dem (i) 16,326 - 48 percent

x-Toni Holle, GOP 12,452 - 36 percent

Frank Guzman, Dem 4,596 - 13 percent

Ben Gibbins, Lib 867 - 3 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 53 Huntington Park

132 of 132 precincts - 100 percent

x-Miguel Santiago, Dem (i) 16,339 - 70 percent

x-Kevin Jang, Dem 3,829 - 16 percent

Michael Lewis, Lib 1,827 - 8 percent

Rae Henry, Dem 1,509 - 6 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 54 Culver City

248 of 248 precincts - 100 percent

x-Sydney Kamlager, Dem (i) 27,773 - 55 percent

Tepring Piquado, Dem 7,618 - 15 percent

Glen Ratcliff, GOP 6,628 - 13 percent

Steve Dunwoody, Dem 4,210 - 8 percent

Lamar Lyons, Dem 3,461 - 7 percent

Breon Hollie, Dem 835 - 2 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 55 Yorba Linda

241 of 241 precincts - 100 percent

x-Phillip Chen, GOP (i) 30,065 - 48 percent

x-Gregg Fritchle, Dem 14,083 - 22 percent

Melissa Fazli, Dem 9,838 - 16 percent

James Gerbus, GOP 6,720 - 11 percent

Scott Lebda, GOP 2,513 - 4 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 56 El Centro

323 of 323 precincts - 100 percent

x-Eduardo Garcia, Dem (i) 19,921 - 59 percent

x-Jeff Gonzalez, GOP 8,707 - 26 percent

Jonathan Reiss, GOP 5,023 - 15 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 57 Whittier

226 of 226 precincts - 100 percent

x-Ian Calderon, Dem (i) 20,213 - 46 percent

x-Jessica Martinez, GOP 10,405 - 24 percent

Oscar Llamas, GOP 6,967 - 16 percent

Justin Valero, Dem 5,041 - 12 percent

Blake Carter, Dem 1,053 - 2 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 58 Norwalk

213 of 213 precincts - 100 percent

x-Cristina Garcia, Dem (i) 10,458 - 29 percent

x-Mike Simpfenderfer, GOP 9,797 - 27 percent

Pedro Aceituno, Dem 4,819 - 13 percent

Karla Salazar, Dem 3,238 - 9 percent

Frine Medrano, Dem 3,020 - 8 percent

Ivan Altamirano, Dem 2,838 - 8 percent

John Drayer, Dem 1,232 - 3 percent

Miguel Alvarado, Dem 1,162 - 3 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 63 Lakewood

177 of 177 precincts - 100 percent

x-Anthony Rendon, Dem (i) 13,382 - 47 percent

Maria Estrada, Dem 7,974 - 28 percent

Adam Miller, GOP 7,185 - 25 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 66 Torrance

231 of 231 precincts - 100 percent

x-Al Muratsuchi, Dem (i) 33,630 - 49 percent

x-Frank Scotto, GOP 30,726 - 45 percent

Caney Arnold, Dem 3,895 - 6 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 70 Long Beach

230 of 230 precincts - 100 percent

x-Patrick O'Donnell, Dem (i) 29,292 - 60 percent

Mimi Robson, Lib 8,409 - 17 percent

Elliot Gonzales, Dem 6,365 - 13 percent

Rachel Bruhnke, Grn 4,844 - 10 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 71 El Cajon

329 of 329 precincts - 100 percent

x-Randy Voepel, GOP (i) 28,816 - 44 percent

James Elia, Dem 20,592 - 32 percent

Larry Wilske, GOP 15,728 - 24 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 72 Santa Ana

231 of 231 precincts - 100 percent

x-Josh Lowenthal, Dem 22,737 - 37 percent

x-Tyler Diep, GOP 18,403 - 30 percent

Greg Haskin, GOP 12,669 - 20 percent

Long Pham, GOP 4,961 - 8 percent

Richard Laird, GOP 3,187 - 5 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 73 Mission Viejo

255 of 255 precincts - 100 percent

x-William Brough, GOP (i) 38,845 - 47 percent

x-Scott Rhinehart, Dem 32,705 - 39 percent

Ed Sachs, GOP 11,268 - 14 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 74 Irvine

280 of 280 precincts - 100 percent

x-Matthew Harper, GOP (i) 31,628 - 42 percent

x-Cottie Petrie-Norris, Dem 21,523 - 28 percent

Karina Onofre, Dem 9,204 - 12 percent

Katherine Daigle, GOP 8,580 - 11 percent

Ryan Ta, Dem 5,190 - 7 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 76 Oceanside

242 of 242 precincts - 100 percent

Elizabeth Warren, Dem 20,836 - 26 percent

Tasha Horvath, Dem 20,566 - 25 percent

Phil Graham, GOP 17,400 - 21 percent

Mo Muir, GOP 7,221 - 9 percent

Thomas Krouse, GOP 6,412 - 8 percent

Amanda Rigby, GOP 4,492 - 6 percent

Jerome Stocks, GOP 3,960 - 5 percent

Brian Wimmer, GOP 626 - 1 percent

2 to be nominated.

AP Elections 06-08-2018 19:45