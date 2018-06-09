CA-StHou-Contested
Updated 10:47 pm, Friday, June 8, 2018
418 of 418 precincts - 100 percent
x-Brian Dahle, GOP (i) 46,119 - 65 percent
x-Caleen Sisk, Dem 15,797 - 22 percent
Peter Van Peborgh, Dem 6,380 - 9 percent
Jenny O'Connell-Nowain, NPP 2,119 - 3 percent
2 to be nominated.
190 of 190 precincts - 100 percent
x-Ken Cooley, Dem (i) 27,841 - 54 percent
x-Melinda Avey, GOP 21,214 - 41 percent
Janice Bonser, Lib 1,510 - 3 percent
Lawrence Murray, NPP 1,087 - 2 percent
2 to be nominated.
196 of 196 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jim Cooper, Dem (i) 25,645 - 68 percent
Harry He, Dem 6,117 - 16 percent
Mario Garcia, Dem 5,787 - 15 percent
2 to be nominated.
238 of 238 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jim Frazier, Dem (i) 33,584 - 48 percent
x-Lisa Romero, GOP 26,316 - 38 percent
Diane Stewart, Dem 9,443 - 14 percent
2 to be nominated.
324 of 324 precincts - 100 percent
x-Susan Eggman, Dem (i) 16,028 - 52 percent
x-Antonio Garcia, GOP 9,616 - 31 percent
Carlos Villapudua, Dem 5,226 - 17 percent
2 to be nominated.
341 of 341 precincts - 100 percent
x-Buffy Wicks, Dem 22,505 - 31 percent
Jovanka Beckles, Dem 10,718 - 15 percent
Dan Kalb, Dem 10,151 - 14 percent
Judy Appel, Dem 7,906 - 11 percent
Rochelle Pardue-Okimoto, Dem 6,496 - 9 percent
Pranav Jandhyala, GOP 4,871 - 7 percent
Andy Katz, Dem 3,954 - 6 percent
Ben Bartlett, Dem 2,330 - 3 percent
Cheryl Sudduth, Dem 1,077 - 2 percent
Raquella Thaman, Dem 672 - 1 percent
Owen Poindexter, Dem 566 - 1 percent
Sergey Piterman, Dem 488 - 1 percent
2 to be nominated.
303 of 303 precincts - 100 percent
x-Phil Ting, Dem (i) 58,674 - 80 percent
x-Keith Bogdon, GOP 12,116 - 16 percent
David Ernst, NPP 2,777 - 4 percent
2 to be nominated.
316 of 316 precincts - 100 percent
x-Kevin Mullin, Dem (i) 38,613 - 72 percent
x-Christina Laskowski, GOP 13,141 - 24 percent
Bridget Duffy, Grn 2,059 - 4 percent
2 to be nominated.
288 of 288 precincts - 100 percent
x-Marc Berman, Dem (i) 45,576 - 74 percent
x-Alex Glew, GOP 13,709 - 22 percent
Bob Goodwyn, Lib 2,217 - 4 percent
2 to be nominated.
251 of 251 precincts - 100 percent
x-Kansen Chu, Dem (i) 21,762 - 51 percent
Bob Brunton, GOP 10,390 - 24 percent
Carmen Montano, Dem 9,250 - 22 percent
Robert Imhoff, Lib 1,313 - 3 percent
2 to be nominated.
139 of 139 precincts - 100 percent
Devon Mathis, GOP (i) 12,789 - 30 percent
Warren Gubler, GOP 12,260 - 29 percent
Jose Sigala, Dem 12,248 - 29 percent
Jack Lavers, GOP 4,926 - 12 percent
2 to be nominated.
220 of 220 precincts - 100 percent
x-Robert Rivas, Dem 16,741 - 45 percent
x-Neil Kitchens, GOP 11,494 - 31 percent
Peter Leroe-Munoz, Dem 3,858 - 10 percent
Trina Coffman-Gomez, Dem 2,757 - 7 percent
Bill Lipe, Dem 2,436 - 7 percent
2 to be nominated.
673 of 673 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jay Obernolte, GOP (i) 36,462 - 66 percent
Socorro Cisneros, Dem 10,397 - 19 percent
Scott Markovich, Dem 8,259 - 15 percent
2 to be nominated.
372 of 372 precincts - 100 percent
x-Monique Limon, Dem (i) 55,121 - 84 percent
David Norrdin, Dem 6,189 - 9 percent
Sofia Collin, Dem 4,283 - 7 percent
2 to be nominated.
173 of 173 precincts - 100 percent
x-Luz Rivas, Dem 14,095 - 43 percent
x-Ricardo Benitez, GOP 8,552 - 26 percent
Patty Lopez, Dem 4,912 - 15 percent
Antonio Sanchez, Dem 3,363 - 10 percent
Patrea Patrick, Dem 1,286 - 4 percent
Bonnie Corwin, Dem 921 - 3 percent
2 to be nominated.
429 of 429 precincts - 100 percent
x-Henry Nickel, GOP 23,356 - 46 percent
x-James Ramos, Dem 20,588 - 41 percent
Libbern Cook, Dem 6,621 - 13 percent
2 to be nominated.
233 of 233 precincts - 100 percent
x-Chris Holden, Dem (i) 38,837 - 59 percent
x-Alan Reynolds, NPP 18,668 - 29 percent
Kenny Rotter, Dem 7,825 - 12 percent
2 to be nominated.
306 of 306 precincts - 100 percent
x-Deni Antionette Mazingo, Dem 24,999 - 36 percent
x-Chad Mayes, GOP (i) 23,369 - 33 percent
Gary Jeandron, GOP 11,154 - 16 percent
Andrew Kotyuk, GOP 8,589 - 12 percent
Carol Bouldin, Grn 2,280 - 3 percent
2 to be nominated.
269 of 269 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jacqui Irwin, Dem (i) 33,786 - 52 percent
x-Ronda Baldwin-Kennedy, GOP 28,799 - 44 percent
Robert Zelinsky, Dem 2,572 - 4 percent
2 to be nominated.
192 of 192 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jesse Gabriel, Dem 21,049 - 42 percent
x-Justin Clark, GOP 16,645 - 33 percent
Tricia Kasson, Dem 3,617 - 7 percent
Jeff Bornstein, Dem 2,961 - 6 percent
Ankur Patel, Dem 2,948 - 6 percent
Daniel Brin, Dem 1,725 - 3 percent
Ray Bishop, Dem 782 - 2 percent
2 to be nominated.
223 of 223 precincts - 100 percent
x-Freddie Rodriguez, Dem (i) 16,326 - 48 percent
x-Toni Holle, GOP 12,452 - 36 percent
Frank Guzman, Dem 4,596 - 13 percent
Ben Gibbins, Lib 867 - 3 percent
2 to be nominated.
132 of 132 precincts - 100 percent
x-Miguel Santiago, Dem (i) 16,339 - 70 percent
x-Kevin Jang, Dem 3,829 - 16 percent
Michael Lewis, Lib 1,827 - 8 percent
Rae Henry, Dem 1,509 - 6 percent
2 to be nominated.
248 of 248 precincts - 100 percent
x-Sydney Kamlager, Dem (i) 27,773 - 55 percent
Tepring Piquado, Dem 7,618 - 15 percent
Glen Ratcliff, GOP 6,628 - 13 percent
Steve Dunwoody, Dem 4,210 - 8 percent
Lamar Lyons, Dem 3,461 - 7 percent
Breon Hollie, Dem 835 - 2 percent
2 to be nominated.
241 of 241 precincts - 100 percent
x-Phillip Chen, GOP (i) 30,065 - 48 percent
x-Gregg Fritchle, Dem 14,083 - 22 percent
Melissa Fazli, Dem 9,838 - 16 percent
James Gerbus, GOP 6,720 - 11 percent
Scott Lebda, GOP 2,513 - 4 percent
2 to be nominated.
323 of 323 precincts - 100 percent
x-Eduardo Garcia, Dem (i) 19,921 - 59 percent
x-Jeff Gonzalez, GOP 8,707 - 26 percent
Jonathan Reiss, GOP 5,023 - 15 percent
2 to be nominated.
226 of 226 precincts - 100 percent
x-Ian Calderon, Dem (i) 20,213 - 46 percent
x-Jessica Martinez, GOP 10,405 - 24 percent
Oscar Llamas, GOP 6,967 - 16 percent
Justin Valero, Dem 5,041 - 12 percent
Blake Carter, Dem 1,053 - 2 percent
2 to be nominated.
213 of 213 precincts - 100 percent
x-Cristina Garcia, Dem (i) 10,458 - 29 percent
x-Mike Simpfenderfer, GOP 9,797 - 27 percent
Pedro Aceituno, Dem 4,819 - 13 percent
Karla Salazar, Dem 3,238 - 9 percent
Frine Medrano, Dem 3,020 - 8 percent
Ivan Altamirano, Dem 2,838 - 8 percent
John Drayer, Dem 1,232 - 3 percent
Miguel Alvarado, Dem 1,162 - 3 percent
2 to be nominated.
177 of 177 precincts - 100 percent
x-Anthony Rendon, Dem (i) 13,382 - 47 percent
Maria Estrada, Dem 7,974 - 28 percent
Adam Miller, GOP 7,185 - 25 percent
2 to be nominated.
231 of 231 precincts - 100 percent
x-Al Muratsuchi, Dem (i) 33,630 - 49 percent
x-Frank Scotto, GOP 30,726 - 45 percent
Caney Arnold, Dem 3,895 - 6 percent
2 to be nominated.
230 of 230 precincts - 100 percent
x-Patrick O'Donnell, Dem (i) 29,292 - 60 percent
Mimi Robson, Lib 8,409 - 17 percent
Elliot Gonzales, Dem 6,365 - 13 percent
Rachel Bruhnke, Grn 4,844 - 10 percent
2 to be nominated.
329 of 329 precincts - 100 percent
x-Randy Voepel, GOP (i) 28,816 - 44 percent
James Elia, Dem 20,592 - 32 percent
Larry Wilske, GOP 15,728 - 24 percent
2 to be nominated.
231 of 231 precincts - 100 percent
x-Josh Lowenthal, Dem 22,737 - 37 percent
x-Tyler Diep, GOP 18,403 - 30 percent
Greg Haskin, GOP 12,669 - 20 percent
Long Pham, GOP 4,961 - 8 percent
Richard Laird, GOP 3,187 - 5 percent
2 to be nominated.
255 of 255 precincts - 100 percent
x-William Brough, GOP (i) 38,845 - 47 percent
x-Scott Rhinehart, Dem 32,705 - 39 percent
Ed Sachs, GOP 11,268 - 14 percent
2 to be nominated.
280 of 280 precincts - 100 percent
x-Matthew Harper, GOP (i) 31,628 - 42 percent
x-Cottie Petrie-Norris, Dem 21,523 - 28 percent
Karina Onofre, Dem 9,204 - 12 percent
Katherine Daigle, GOP 8,580 - 11 percent
Ryan Ta, Dem 5,190 - 7 percent
2 to be nominated.
242 of 242 precincts - 100 percent
Elizabeth Warren, Dem 20,836 - 26 percent
Tasha Horvath, Dem 20,566 - 25 percent
Phil Graham, GOP 17,400 - 21 percent
Mo Muir, GOP 7,221 - 9 percent
Thomas Krouse, GOP 6,412 - 8 percent
Amanda Rigby, GOP 4,492 - 6 percent
Jerome Stocks, GOP 3,960 - 5 percent
Brian Wimmer, GOP 626 - 1 percent
2 to be nominated.
AP Elections 06-08-2018 19:45