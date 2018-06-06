172 of 517 precincts - 33 percent

Jim Nielsen, GOP (i) 50,598 - 61 percent

Phillip Kim, Dem 17,090 - 21 percent

Mike Worley, Dem 15,427 - 19 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 6

324 of 349 precincts - 93 percent

x-Richard Pan, Dem (i) 37,015 - 65 percent

Eric Frame, NPP 8,384 - 15 percent

Janine Derose, Lib 5,704 - 10 percent

Jacob Mason, Dem 5,696 - 10 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 8

256 of 621 precincts - 41 percent

x-Andreas Borgeas, GOP 44,706 - 59 percent

Paulina Miranda, Dem 15,951 - 21 percent

Tom Pratt, Dem 11,827 - 16 percent

Mark Belden, NPP 2,851 - 4 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 10

194 of 606 precincts - 32 percent

x-Bob Wieckowski, Dem (i) 34,776 - 70 percent

Victor San Vicente, GOP 12,720 - 26 percent

Ali Sarsak, Lib 2,048 - 4 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 12

206 of 599 precincts - 34 percent

Anna Caballero, Dem 17,451 - 41 percent

Rob Poythress, GOP 11,783 - 28 percent

Johnny Tacherra, GOP 9,468 - 22 percent

Daniel Parra, Dem 3,427 - 8 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 14

179 of 399 precincts - 45 percent

Andy Vidak, GOP (i) 16,512 - 56 percent

Melissa Hurtado, Dem 6,760 - 23 percent

Abigail Solis, Dem 3,921 - 13 percent

Ruben Macareno, Dem 2,378 - 8 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 16

219 of 737 precincts - 30 percent

Shannon Grove, GOP 36,998 - 60 percent

Ruth Musser-Lopez, Dem 17,584 - 28 percent

Gregory Tatum, GOP 7,273 - 12 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 18

13 of 357 precincts - 4 percent

Bob Hertzberg, Dem (i) 11,304 - 64 percent

Brandon Saario, GOP 2,448 - 14 percent

Rudy Melendez, GOP 2,186 - 12 percent

Roger Sayegh, Dem 1,605 - 9 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 20

223 of 540 precincts - 41 percent

Connie Leyva, Dem (i) 13,698 - 45 percent

Matthew Munson, GOP 11,567 - 38 percent

Paul Avila, Dem 5,168 - 17 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 22

17 of 371 precincts - 5 percent

Mike Eng, Dem 8,384 - 50 percent

Susan Rubio, Dem 4,180 - 25 percent

Monica Garcia, Dem 3,152 - 19 percent

Ruben Sierra, Dem 1,133 - 7 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 26

16 of 543 precincts - 3 percent

Ben Allen, Dem (i) 24,908 - 72 percent

Baron Bruno, NPP 5,475 - 16 percent

Mark Herd, Lib 4,260 - 12 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 28

93 of 400 precincts - 23 percent

Jeff Stone, GOP (i) 35,802 - 55 percent

Joy Silver, Dem 23,037 - 35 percent

Anna Nevenic, Dem 6,171 - 9 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 32

59 of 467 precincts - 13 percent

Rita Topalian, GOP 7,410 - 27 percent

Bob Archuleta, Dem 4,701 - 17 percent

Vanessa Delgado, Dem 4,154 - 15 percent

Ion Sarega, GOP 3,037 - 11 percent

Tony Mendoza, Dem 2,463 - 9 percent

Vicky Santana, Dem 1,666 - 6 percent

Ali Taj, Dem 1,488 - 5 percent

Rudy Bermudez, Dem 1,231 - 4 percent

Vivian Romero, Dem 1,213 - 4 percent

David Castellanos, Dem 309 - 1 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 34

51 of 373 precincts - 14 percent

Janet Nguyen, GOP (i) 28,884 - 63 percent

Tom Umberg, Dem 11,479 - 25 percent

Jestin Samson, Dem 3,585 - 8 percent

Akash Hawkins, Dem 1,940 - 4 percent

2 to be nominated.

District 38

83 of 540 precincts - 15 percent

Brian Jones, GOP 43,982 - 58 percent

Jeff Griffith, Dem 29,876 - 39 percent

Antonio Salguero, Lib 1,814 - 2 percent

2 to be nominated.

AP Elections 06-05-2018 22:40