CA-SuptEd-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for Supt Public Instruction.

TP PR Thurmnd Tuck Alameda 1,135 1,135 160,813 83,652 Alpine 5 5 259 209 Amador 30 30 5,174 9,137 Butte 148 148 25,464 35,259 Calaveras 29 29 4,957 8,698 Colusa 18 18 1,402 2,639 ContraCost 744 744 118,662 92,194 DelNorte 18 18 2,453 3,145 ElDorado 166 166 20,894 32,781 Fresno 640 640 47,417 86,319 Glenn 34 34 1,063 2,464 Humboldt 144 144 13,453 10,447 Imperial 216 216 7,892 9,689 Inyo 23 23 2,056 2,571 Kern 655 655 41,503 77,299 Kings 115 115 5,814 12,382 Lake 70 70 5,988 5,858 Lassen 52 52 2,163 4,693 LosAngeles 4,728 4,728 919,011 740,448 Madera 69 69 8,091 16,012 Marin 200 200 41,714 22,693 Mariposa 25 25 2,086 3,560 Mendocino 250 250 8,149 5,479 Merced 269 269 10,724 17,119 Modoc 21 21 816 1,991 Mono 12 12 1,802 1,790 Monterey 176 176 30,098 31,572 Napa 170 170 10,203 8,467 Nevada 68 68 10,025 12,185 Orange 1,546 1,546 235,352 337,685 Placer 358 358 31,921 50,067 Plumas 29 29 2,542 4,210 Riverside 1,072 1,072 100,770 146,195 Sacramento 593 593 76,031 81,806 SanBenito 51 51 4,463 5,337 SanBernard 2,209 2,209 111,162 156,258 SanDiego 2,136 2,136 241,400 315,634 SanFrancis 604 604 121,811 63,897 SanJoaquin 485 485 36,516 49,242 SanLuisObi 156 156 29,996 37,633 SanMateo 525 525 55,169 39,219 SantaBarba 263 263 35,519 37,654 SantaClara 1,098 1,098 151,633 125,730 SantaCruz 266 266 27,626 19,189 Shasta 119 119 11,722 25,216 Sierra 23 23 500 845 Siskiyou 64 64 4,320 6,894 Solano 205 205 65,097 57,061 Sonoma 551 551 71,972 43,764 Stanislaus 348 348 27,869 40,705 Sutter 50 50 4,572 9,918 Tehama 46 46 3,785 8,638 Trinity 25 25 1,760 2,658 Tulare 274 274 16,226 30,807 Tuolumne 73 73 6,399 10,812 Ventura 742 742 77,903 87,320 Yolo 138 138 21,600 16,789 Yuba 33 33 3,156 6,410 Totals 24,312 24,312 3,088,938 3,158,345

AP Elections 11-08-2018 20:15