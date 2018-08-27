CDC director plans visit to West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to discuss the opioid epidemic in West Virginia.

The Herald-Dispatch reports Dr. Robert Redfield plans to visit Huntington on Monday.

Redfield is set to speak at a conference at Cabell Huntington Hospital and visit Lily's Place, the first-of-its-kind infant drug recovery center in the nation.

According to the CDC, West Virginia has the nation's highest rate of babies born dependent on drugs.

In July, Redfield said during a speech that there's a personal reason for his focus on the opioid epidemic: His son almost died from taking fentanyl-laced cocaine.