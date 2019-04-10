CEOs of big banks face off with House Democrats

The heads of some of the largest banks in the U.S. are appearing in front of Congress Wednesday, for the most significant hearing on the banking industry since Democrats took control of the House.

Based on prepared testimony, the chief executives of JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, along with the CEOs of five other banks, will tell the House Financial Services Committee that they've taken steps to improve the stability of their institutions in the 10 years since the financial crisis.

Committee members are likely to ask the CEOs about recent efforts to pare back some of the financial rules that were put in place following the crisis.

Among those appearing are Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan, David Solomon of Goldman and Brian Moynihan of Bank of America.