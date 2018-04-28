https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/CHP-officer-dragged-by-car-on-San-Francisco-12870728.php
CHP officer dragged by car on San Francisco freeway
Published 9:11 pm, Friday, April 27, 2018
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California Highway Patrol officer has been injured after he was dragged up to 1,000 feet on a San Francisco freeway.
The CHP says the motorcycle officer stopped a Jeep Friday evening on Interstate 80 near the Bay Bridge.
KNTV-TV reports that the driver provided false identification and then drove off, dragging the officer, who suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities say the Jeep struck two other cars before it stopped and the woman at the wheel was arrested.
