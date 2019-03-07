CSL Plasma sued for discrimination against transgender woman

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Human Rights is suing a plasma collection company for allegedly discriminating against a transgender woman who was banned from donating because of her gender identity.

The suit filed Thursday accuses CSL Plasma Inc., of violating the Minnesota Human Rights Act. The action is in response to a complaint filed by Minneapolis resident Alice James, whose attorney said he expects her to join the suit as a plaintiff.

The complaint says James began donating to the center in Duluth in 2011. In June 2015 an employee told James that CSL Plasma did not accept donations from transgender people and prohibited her from donating.

CSL Plasma identifies itself as "one of the world's largest collectors of human plasma." The company declined to immediately comment on Thursday.