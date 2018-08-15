By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Connecticut by town in

the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

TP PR Corey Rapini
Andover 1 1 164 38
Ansonia 7 7 407 215
Ashford 1 1 172 45
Avon 3 3 1,077 221
Brkhmstd 1 1 252 48
BeaconFals 1 1 239 76
Berlin 5 5 956 273
Bethany 1 1 255 125
Bethel 5 5 845 173
Bethlehem 1 1 253 68
Bloomfield 5 5 372 86
Bolton 1 1 272 52
Bozrah 1 1 97 27
Branford 7 0 0 0
Bridgeport 24 9 152 65
Bridgewatr 1 1 143 24
Bristol 9 0 0 0
Brookfield 2 2 1,003 170
Brooklyn 1 1 246 63
Burlington 1 1 511 112
Canaan 1 1 60 18
Canterbury 1 1 261 61
Canton 1 1 592 103
Chaplin 1 1 117 33
Cheshire 7 0 0 0
Chester 1 1 147 33
Clinton 1 1 537 210
Colchester 4 4 544 152
Colebrook 1 1 98 12
Columbia 1 1 261 62
Cornwall 1 1 70 14
Coventry 2 2 507 102
Cromwell 1 1 594 177
Danbury 7 7 1,883 278
Darien 6 0 0 0
DeepRiver 1 1 159 49
Derby 3 0 0 0
Durham 3 3 347 115
Eastford 1 1 95 24
EastGranby 1 1 275 50
EastHaddam 1 1 422 116
EastHmptn 1 1 512 163
EastHrtfrd 7 0 0 0
EastHaven 7 7 390 287
EastLyme 3 3 648 178
Easton 1 1 361 115
EastWndsr 2 1 200 40
Ellington 2 1 505 113
Enfield 7 0 0 0
Essex 1 1 427 127
Fairfield 10 0 0 0
Farmington 7 0 0 0
Franklin 1 1 93 21
Glastnbry 7 0 0 0
Goshen 2 2 256 48
Granby 2 2 716 142
Greenwich 12 0 0 0
Griswold 2 2 346 108
Groton 8 0 0 0
Guilford 5 0 0 0
Haddam 3 3 419 135
Hamden 9 1 62 54
Hampton 1 1 66 33
Hartford 24 10 136 36
Hartland 1 1 181 32
Harwinton 2 2 375 93
Hebron 1 1 454 118
Kent 1 1 139 16
Killingly 5 5 496 91
Killngwrth 1 1 307 111
Lebanon 2 2 337 86
Ledyard 3 3 600 130
Lisbon 2 2 164 35
Litchfield 4 4 483 151
Lyme 1 1 149 37
Madison 2 0 0 0
Manchester 8 8 68 10
Mansfield 4 1 46 8
Marlboro 1 1 292 86
Meriden 13 0 0 0
Middlebury 2 2 543 190
Middlefld 1 1 173 67
Middletown 14 0 0 0
Milford 9 1 202 86
Monroe 4 1 40 6
Montville 6 0 0 0
Morris 1 1 172 40
Naugatuck 9 9 799 262
NewBritain 17 1 24 6
NewCanaan 3 0 0 0
NewFairfld 2 2 650 127
NewHartfrd 2 0 0 0
NewHaven 40 11 104 74
Newington 8 0 0 0
NewLondon 3 3 189 53
NewMilford 7 0 0 0
Newtown 6 0 0 0
Norfolk 1 1 68 12
NorthBrnfd 2 2 376 212
NorthCanan 1 1 135 28
NorthHaven 5 0 0 0
NorthStntn 1 1 217 58
Norwalk 12 0 0 0
Norwich 5 1 56 20
OldLyme 1 1 407 116
OldSaybrk 2 2 607 181
Orange 3 3 300 143
Oxford 1 1 701 220
Plainfield 4 3 350 88
Plainville 4 4 545 172
Plymouth 2 2 415 99
Pomfret 1 0 0 0
Portland 1 1 327 82
Preston 1 1 198 63
Prospect 2 0 0 0
Putnam 2 2 200 55
Redding 2 2 421 98
Ridgefield 4 1 351 71
RockyHill 3 3 656 166
Roxbury 1 1 174 30
Salem 1 1 165 47
Salisbury 1 1 154 31
Scotland 1 1 73 15
Seymour 3 0 0 0
Sharon 1 1 115 26
Shelton 5 0 0 0
Sherman 1 1 193 28
Simsbury 4 4 1,295 281
Somers 1 1 495 131
Southbury 3 0 0 0
Southngtn 11 2 440 140
SouthWndsr 5 1 237 43
Sprague 1 1 106 32
Stafford 3 0 0 0
Stamford 22 12 1,014 454
Sterling 1 1 113 20
Stonington 5 5 613 153
Stratford 10 10 1,376 434
Suffield 1 1 539 120
Thomaston 1 1 341 78
Thompson 4 4 287 57
Tolland 3 3 565 155
Torrington 8 1 398 99
Trumbull 5 0 0 0
Union 1 1 72 13
Vernon 4 0 0 0
Voluntown 1 1 129 38
Wallingfrd 9 1 152 50
Warren 1 1 127 21
Washington 1 1 176 33
Waterbury 21 0 0 0
Waterford 4 1 140 42
Watertown 4 3 747 216
Westbrook 2 2 338 141
WestHrtfrd 9 1 187 37
WestHaven 10 0 0 0
Weston 2 2 311 98
Westport 6 6 761 261
Wethersfld 6 0 0 0
Willington 1 1 194 48
Wilton 3 0 0 0
Winchester 1 1 357 93
Windham 3 3 282 89
Windsor 7 0 0 0
WindsorLks 2 1 170 55
Wolcott 3 3 460 142
Woodbridge 2 2 274 170
Woodbury 2 2 679 177
Woodstock 1 1 376 85
Totals 701 298 47,464 13,072

