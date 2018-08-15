CT-GOP-Senate-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Connecticut by town in

the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

TP PR Corey Rapini Andover 1 1 164 38 Ansonia 7 7 407 215 Ashford 1 1 172 45 Avon 3 3 1,077 221 Brkhmstd 1 1 252 48 BeaconFals 1 1 239 76 Berlin 5 5 956 273 Bethany 1 1 255 125 Bethel 5 5 845 173 Bethlehem 1 1 253 68 Bloomfield 5 5 372 86 Bolton 1 1 272 52 Bozrah 1 1 97 27 Branford 7 0 0 0 Bridgeport 24 9 152 65 Bridgewatr 1 1 143 24 Bristol 9 0 0 0 Brookfield 2 2 1,003 170 Brooklyn 1 1 246 63 Burlington 1 1 511 112 Canaan 1 1 60 18 Canterbury 1 1 261 61 Canton 1 1 592 103 Chaplin 1 1 117 33 Cheshire 7 0 0 0 Chester 1 1 147 33 Clinton 1 1 537 210 Colchester 4 4 544 152 Colebrook 1 1 98 12 Columbia 1 1 261 62 Cornwall 1 1 70 14 Coventry 2 2 507 102 Cromwell 1 1 594 177 Danbury 7 7 1,883 278 Darien 6 0 0 0 DeepRiver 1 1 159 49 Derby 3 0 0 0 Durham 3 3 347 115 Eastford 1 1 95 24 EastGranby 1 1 275 50 EastHaddam 1 1 422 116 EastHmptn 1 1 512 163 EastHrtfrd 7 0 0 0 EastHaven 7 7 390 287 EastLyme 3 3 648 178 Easton 1 1 361 115 EastWndsr 2 1 200 40 Ellington 2 1 505 113 Enfield 7 0 0 0 Essex 1 1 427 127 Fairfield 10 0 0 0 Farmington 7 0 0 0 Franklin 1 1 93 21 Glastnbry 7 0 0 0 Goshen 2 2 256 48 Granby 2 2 716 142 Greenwich 12 0 0 0 Griswold 2 2 346 108 Groton 8 0 0 0 Guilford 5 0 0 0 Haddam 3 3 419 135 Hamden 9 1 62 54 Hampton 1 1 66 33 Hartford 24 10 136 36 Hartland 1 1 181 32 Harwinton 2 2 375 93 Hebron 1 1 454 118 Kent 1 1 139 16 Killingly 5 5 496 91 Killngwrth 1 1 307 111 Lebanon 2 2 337 86 Ledyard 3 3 600 130 Lisbon 2 2 164 35 Litchfield 4 4 483 151 Lyme 1 1 149 37 Madison 2 0 0 0 Manchester 8 8 68 10 Mansfield 4 1 46 8 Marlboro 1 1 292 86 Meriden 13 0 0 0 Middlebury 2 2 543 190 Middlefld 1 1 173 67 Middletown 14 0 0 0 Milford 9 1 202 86 Monroe 4 1 40 6 Montville 6 0 0 0 Morris 1 1 172 40 Naugatuck 9 9 799 262 NewBritain 17 1 24 6 NewCanaan 3 0 0 0 NewFairfld 2 2 650 127 NewHartfrd 2 0 0 0 NewHaven 40 11 104 74 Newington 8 0 0 0 NewLondon 3 3 189 53 NewMilford 7 0 0 0 Newtown 6 0 0 0 Norfolk 1 1 68 12 NorthBrnfd 2 2 376 212 NorthCanan 1 1 135 28 NorthHaven 5 0 0 0 NorthStntn 1 1 217 58 Norwalk 12 0 0 0 Norwich 5 1 56 20 OldLyme 1 1 407 116 OldSaybrk 2 2 607 181 Orange 3 3 300 143 Oxford 1 1 701 220 Plainfield 4 3 350 88 Plainville 4 4 545 172 Plymouth 2 2 415 99 Pomfret 1 0 0 0 Portland 1 1 327 82 Preston 1 1 198 63 Prospect 2 0 0 0 Putnam 2 2 200 55 Redding 2 2 421 98 Ridgefield 4 1 351 71 RockyHill 3 3 656 166 Roxbury 1 1 174 30 Salem 1 1 165 47 Salisbury 1 1 154 31 Scotland 1 1 73 15 Seymour 3 0 0 0 Sharon 1 1 115 26 Shelton 5 0 0 0 Sherman 1 1 193 28 Simsbury 4 4 1,295 281 Somers 1 1 495 131 Southbury 3 0 0 0 Southngtn 11 2 440 140 SouthWndsr 5 1 237 43 Sprague 1 1 106 32 Stafford 3 0 0 0 Stamford 22 12 1,014 454 Sterling 1 1 113 20 Stonington 5 5 613 153 Stratford 10 10 1,376 434 Suffield 1 1 539 120 Thomaston 1 1 341 78 Thompson 4 4 287 57 Tolland 3 3 565 155 Torrington 8 1 398 99 Trumbull 5 0 0 0 Union 1 1 72 13 Vernon 4 0 0 0 Voluntown 1 1 129 38 Wallingfrd 9 1 152 50 Warren 1 1 127 21 Washington 1 1 176 33 Waterbury 21 0 0 0 Waterford 4 1 140 42 Watertown 4 3 747 216 Westbrook 2 2 338 141 WestHrtfrd 9 1 187 37 WestHaven 10 0 0 0 Weston 2 2 311 98 Westport 6 6 761 261 Wethersfld 6 0 0 0 Willington 1 1 194 48 Wilton 3 0 0 0 Winchester 1 1 357 93 Windham 3 3 282 89 Windsor 7 0 0 0 WindsorLks 2 1 170 55 Wolcott 3 3 460 142 Woodbridge 2 2 274 170 Woodbury 2 2 679 177 Woodstock 1 1 376 85 Totals 701 298 47,464 13,072

AP Elections 08-14-2018 21:49