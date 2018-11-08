https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/CT-House-3-Cnty-13375146.php
CT-House-3-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Connecticut by town in
the race for U.S. House District 3.
|TP
|PR
|DeLauro
|Cadena
|Ansonia
|7
|7
|3,807
|2,538
|BeaconFals
|1
|1
|1,310
|1,528
|Bethany
|1
|1
|1,621
|1,419
|Branford
|7
|7
|8,893
|5,097
|Derby
|3
|3
|2,337
|1,846
|Durham
|3
|3
|1,961
|1,840
|EastHaven
|8
|8
|5,696
|4,355
|Guilford
|5
|5
|7,514
|4,096
|Hamden
|13
|13
|18,243
|5,645
|Middlefld
|1
|1
|1,268
|1,035
|Middletown
|12
|12
|10,869
|4,801
|Milford
|9
|9
|14,339
|9,973
|Naugatuck
|9
|9
|5,343
|5,129
|NewHaven
|40
|40
|25,006
|2,828
|NorthBrnfd
|2
|2
|3,147
|3,223
|NorthHaven
|6
|6
|6,479
|5,409
|Orange
|3
|3
|4,080
|3,327
|Prospect
|2
|2
|1,918
|2,869
|Seymour
|3
|3
|3,389
|3,460
|Shelton
|1
|1
|451
|411
|Stratford
|13
|13
|13,356
|7,530
|Wallingfrd
|9
|9
|10,297
|7,633
|Waterbury
|4
|4
|2,662
|1,964
|WestHaven
|10
|10
|11,536
|5,329
|Woodbridge
|2
|2
|3,159
|1,562
|Totals
|174
|174
|168,681
|94,847
AP Elections 11-08-2018 13:34
