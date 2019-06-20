California Assembly OKs tax changes, Senate backs phone fee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Assembly has approved a proposal to expand tax credits for working families.

They're paying for it by embracing parts of Republican President Donald Trump's 2017 tax overhaul. Democrats had expressed unease about conforming to parts of the law, but eventually agreed.

That's a win for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who proposed the idea.

The bill approved Thursday would give $1,000 in tax credits to people who earn less than $30,000 a year and have a child under 6.

Republicans argued the legislation will eliminate needed deductions for businesses and does not go far enough to match Trump's policy.

The Senate, meanwhile, has approved a new fee on phone bills to improve the state's 911 system. Senators were withholding approving the fee until the Assembly passed the tax changes.