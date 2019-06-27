California Democrats say massive census outreach needed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democrats who sued the Trump administration over its attempts to put a citizenship question on the census are praising the U.S. Supreme Court for keeping the question on hold.

But they're warning that President Donald Trump has already incited fear that will make it harder to count immigrant communities.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that if people don't fill out the census, "Trump wins."

The census is a decennial count of everyone living in the United States that's used to determine how many seats in Congress and how much federal money each state gets. Opponents of a citizenship question and Census Bureau experts warned it could lead to a large undercount of immigrants.

California plans to spend $154 million on census outreach efforts.