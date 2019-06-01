California governor has doubts about tougher vaccine rules

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says he has concerns about enacting tougher rules that limit parents from choosing whether to vaccinate their schoolchildren.

The measure would give state public health officials instead of local doctors the authority to decide which children can skip their shots before attending school. It's being considered by the state Assembly amid growing cases of measles.

Newsom told reporters at the California Democratic Party Convention Saturday that although he supports immunization, he has concerns about having government officials sign off on vaccine exemptions. He said as a parent, he wouldn't want a bureaucrat to make a personal decision for his family.

The Sacramento Bee reports Newsom didn't mention the bill explicitly. Opponents say the doctor-patient relationship will be compromised if it becomes law.