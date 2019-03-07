California mountain lion's mange may be linked to poison

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The National Park Service says researchers in Southern California have re-captured a female mountain and treated it for mange, a parasitic disease of the hair and skin.

Spokeswoman Kate Kuykendall says Thursday that tests will determine whether the mange is a result of exposure to a rodenticide that's been detected in other mountain lions.

The 3-year-old female known as P-53 was re-captured Feb. 10.

The mountain lion P-22, which made headlines after being spotted in a Los Angeles park, also received the same treatment for mange and eventually recovered.

Officials say P-53's is the fifth case of mange in mountain lions since a study began in 2002. The connection between exposure to rodenticide and the disease is still not fully understood.