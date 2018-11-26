California sheriff's deputy dies while responding to call

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — A California sheriff's deputy is dead after crashing into a power pole while responding to a call for assistance.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department County said Deputy Antonio "Tony" Hinostroza died on the scene Sunday night.

The 45-year-old Hinostroza was a 19-year veteran of the department in central California.

Hinostroza was responding to a request for help in a vehicle pursuit when he crashed.

He leaves behind one adult son.

The county seat of Stanislaus County is Modesto, located about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of San Francisco.