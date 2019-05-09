'Call me,' Trump tells Iran as tensions flare

President Donald Trump speaks during a event on medical billing, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has a message for Iran's leaders as tensions flare over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program: "Call me."

Trump's nuclear talks with North Korea may be stalled, but that isn't keeping the self-styled deal-maker from looking to open a new front in his pursuit of geopolitical negotiating success.

Trump on Thursday told reporters at the White House that he's open to talking and he'd like the Iranians to call. The offer comes as tensions are escalating between Washington and Tehran.

Trump's openness for talks with Iran marked a rhetorical shift from the hawkish tone of his top foreign policy aides. National security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have pushed Trump to apply "maximum pressure" on the country.