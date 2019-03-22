Calls for megadairy moratorium increase

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Environmental groups are doubling down on demands for a megadairy moratorium in Oregon as a new owner takes over a troubled operation in northeastern Oregon.

The Statesman Journal reports that Easterday Farms, based in Pasco, Wash., just bought the shuttered Lost Valley Farm in Boardman, Oregon, which was permitted to have 30,000 cows. In less than two years in operation, Lost Valley racked up nearly $200,000 in fines for more than 200 environmental violations.

Easterday has hired an Oregon lobbyist, and registered an Oregon corporation called Easterday Farms Dairy, LLC.

Advocacy groups want to make sure Easterday doesn't reopen Lost Valley, and other operators don't move into the state, until stricter rules for megadairies are in place.