Cambridge will no longer charge protests for police details

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts city says it will no longer charge organized protests, vigils and marches for the costs of providing police security and emergency medical services.

Cambridge and the American Civil Liberties Union announced a settlement Thursday in a lawsuit challenging the city's decision to charge Massachusetts Peace Action for costs related to the Jan. 20 "Women's March" on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The march, among hundreds organized nationwide, drew roughly 10,000 people to Cambridge Common and prompted police from Cambridge and neighboring towns to respond.

The ACLU argued the fees, which amounted to thousands of dollars, violated organizer's First Amendment rights.

The settlement waives the charges imposed on the nonprofit group and says the city won't seek to bill other groups for "non-commercial" gatherings going forward.