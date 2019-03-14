Campaign finance could be on 2020 ballot in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers are looking to put an end to rampant political spending that defined last year's record-breaking governor's race.

They're pushing for the voters to weigh in on a change to the state constitution that would give governments the authority to regulate political fundraising.

Campaign finance reform remains illegal under the state's constitution. The Oregon Supreme Court has previously ruled that political donations are free speech and can't be limited.

Oregon has been called "the Wild West" of campaign finance reform because it is only one of five states to have no limits on campaign contributions. Last year's governor's race was the most expensive in state history when the two candidates raised a combined total of $30 million.

Gov. Kate Brown has publicly supported campaign finance reform.

