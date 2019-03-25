Canada takes refugee who sheltered Snowden

TORONTO (AP) — A Filipino woman who helped shelter former NSA contractor Edward Snowden when he fled to Hong Kong has been granted refugee status in Canada.

Lawyer Robert Tibbo said that his client Vanessa Rodel and her daughter Keana would arrive in Canada Monday.

Tibbo represented Rodel as she sought asylum in Hong Kong in 2013 due to an alleged kidnap and rape in her homeland. The attorney asked her to help Snowden hide out there after he leaked documents revealing extensive U.S. government surveillance.

Tibbo says Hong Kong rejected Rodel's asylum request and since then officials there have grilled her over her contacts with Snowden, who now lives in exile in Russia.

A nonprofit group called For the Refugees wants Canada to accept five others who helped Snowden.