Cape Girardeau child dies after being attacked by dog

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Cape Girardeau police say a young girl died after being mauled by a dog.

Police spokesman Rick Schmidt says the 13-month-old girl was at her babysitter's home when the mixed breed dog attacked Friday. The dog was a family pet weighing about 40 pounds.

Schmidt says investigators have not determined why the dog attacked.

Another juvenile was in the home but was not injured.

The dog was taken to a shelter to be euthanized.

Cape Girardeau County prosecutors will determine if any charges will be filed.