Capitol Watch: Clock ticking on reaching budget agreement

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks before signing the Child Victims Act in New York. There are growing indications that Cuomo and fellow Democrats in the Legislature may not be able to reach an agreement on the next New York state budget by an April 1 deadline.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — There are growing indications that Gov. Andrew Cuomo and fellow Democrats in the Legislature may not be able to reach an agreement on the next New York state budget by an April 1 deadline.

The state Assembly and Senate have shown an ability to work fast, starting the session by passing a bevy of measures that had been hung up for years while Republicans controlled the Senate.

But coming up with a deal on the budget may not happen by the end of March, when the current fiscal year expires and the new one begins.

Agreements have yet to be worked out on key issues including criminal justice reforms, something Cuomo insists must be part of the budget.