Car break-ins continue in Darien

DARIEN — Unlocked cars in Darien are once again being targeted by thieves.

A Holmes Court resident called police March 13 to report her car was entered when it was parked in the driveway overnight. She found the front passenger door slightly ajar and the contents of the glove box on the front passenger seat. Nothing appeared to be missing.

While investigating that break-in, police discovered a similar incident at another Holmes Court residence. A diaper bag, along with several gift cards, were missing from a vehicle. Inside the diaper bag was a pair of sunglasses worth $160.

On Sunday, an employee of Mini of Fairfield County, 154 Post Road, called to report his Jeep Wrangler was entered while parked in the dealership’s lot. He said the zipped rear window of the soft top of the Jeep had been unzipped and the center console rummaged through. The steering column had been removed and some wires cut. Nothing appeared to have been taken and no other vehicles in the lot were disturbed.