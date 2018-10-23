Car broken into on Raymond Street in Darien

DARIEN — A car was reported broken into on Raymond Street, but nothing was found stolen.

On Oct. 15 at 3:16 a.m. officers were dispatched to a residence on Raymond Street on the report of an unlocked vehicle being entered. According to police, the vehicle was entered between 8 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 14. The center console and glove box was opened in the car and was apparently rifled through, police said. Despite this, nothing appeared to be missing from the vehicle.

Two other vehicles in the driveway, which were locked, were not entered or tampered with. According to police, no other cars were reportedly entered in the area.

