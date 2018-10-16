Car burglarized on Edgerton Street

DARIEN — Police are investigating after a car was reportedly broken into on Edgerton Street.

On Oct. 9 at around 9:40 a.m., police were contacted about a motor vehicle burglary that occurred overnight. The resident, who lived on Edgerton Street, said she left her 2016 Land Rover unlocked and parked in her driveway at approximately 9:30 p.m. the previous night.

At 8:55 a.m. on Oct. 9, she observed all of her CDs had been taken out of the center console and placed on the seat. According to police, the resident also determined a personal check, which she had already written out, had been removed from the glove box and was missing.

A second vehicle was left secured in the driveway and was not entered, police said.

