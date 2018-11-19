https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Car-burglarized-on-Gideon-Lane-13406192.php
Car burglarized on Gideon Lane
DARIEN — A car was burglarized on Gideon Lane after being left unlocked, police said.
On Nov. 12 at 10:19 p.m., officers were contacted for a motor vehicle burglary on Gideon Lane. The complainant’s vehicle, which had been unlocked, had been entered some time during the previous night, and a jar of change was taken.
According to police, the estimated total change stolen was $30.
dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568
