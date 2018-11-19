Car burglarized on Gideon Lane

DARIEN — A car was burglarized on Gideon Lane after being left unlocked, police said.

On Nov. 12 at 10:19 p.m., officers were contacted for a motor vehicle burglary on Gideon Lane. The complainant’s vehicle, which had been unlocked, had been entered some time during the previous night, and a jar of change was taken.

According to police, the estimated total change stolen was $30.

