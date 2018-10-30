https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Car-burglarized-on-Tokeneke-Road-in-Darien-13349142.php
Car burglarized on Tokeneke Road in Darien
DARIEN — A car was broken into on Tokeneke Road, according to police.
On Oct. 22 at 2:45 p.m., officers were contacted for a motor vehicle burglary. The complainant told police she parked her vehicle, a 2018 Chevy Traverse, in the spaces adjacent to the train track on Tokeneke Road briefly to enter a business. Ten minutes later, she returned to find the rear passenger’s side window broken and her purse missing from the back seat.
Inside her purse were various credit cards, a driver’s license, sunglasses and a check book. The total loss was valued at $1,300, police said.
