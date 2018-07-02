Car chase on Merritt Parkway leads to arrest

DARIEN — A car chase by Greenwich police on the Merritt Parkway led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle out of Darien.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on June 29, Greenwich police pursued a vehicle traveling north on the Merritt Parkway. The car, a silver 2016 Honda CRV, was reported stolen by a Fitch Avenue resident in Darien after it was left unlocked overnight with the keys inside. The vehicle was also reportedly involved in a suspicious incident earlier in the morning in Greenwich, but fled the scene. It was then located a second time in Greenwich and a pursuit initiated.

During the pursuit, the suspects exited the Merritt Parkway at Exit 38 in Norwalk, but subsequently crashed into a parked vehicle. All three male suspects fled the scene on foot after the collision, and two of the three suspects were apprehended a short distance from the scene, police said. The third suspect has not yet been apprehended, according to police.

Arrested by Greenwich police were Taylin Frasier, 18, of Columbus Circle, Hartford, and a second male juvenile.

Frasier was charged with first-degree larceny, second-degree criminal trover and interfering with an officer. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bond and will appear in court on July 13.

This was the third stolen car within the past two weeks in Darien, in which the vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. There were 18 overnight car burglaries of unlocked vehicles in Darien in June.

