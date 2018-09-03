https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Car-crash-in-pond-one-of-many-along-Delaware-road-13201341.php
Car crash in pond one of many along Delaware road
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Authorities say that a Delaware woman took a curve too fast, drove through a yard and wound up in a pond.
The Delaware News Journal reports that neighbors along the stretch of Salem Church Road near Beck's Pond in the Newark area are upset about crashes want a guard rail or other protective barrier.
The Delaware Department of Transportation reports that there have been more than a hundred crashes along several miles of that road since 2016.
State police say that a woman driving southbound Sunday toward a sharp curve crashed through a yard and into the pond. The newspaper says a woman and girl inside the car were brought out of the water safely.
Police said they ticketed the woman for going too fast.
