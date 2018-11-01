Car hits, kills, bicyclist in dark clothes on unlit bicycle

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a cyclist wearing dark clothes and riding a bicycle without safety lamps died when a car hit his bicycle from behind, throwing him off the bike.

A news release Wednesday said 59-year-old Alejandro Otilio Reyes-Meza of Covington also was not wearing a helmet when the accident occurred about 11 p.m. Tuesday

Senior Trooper Dustin Dwight is a state police spokesman. He said in an email Thursday that troopers have not brought any charges against the driver.

The accident occurred on Louisiana Highway 36 near 7th Street, about 1½ miles (2.5 kilometers) east of Covington.