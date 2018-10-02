Car reported stolen, found with bank card missing

DARIEN — A vehicle was reported stolen and later found in the same day, but with a bank card missing.

On Sept. 29 at 8:32 a.m., a man reported to officers that his 2012 Ford Fusion had been stolen from his driveway on Libby Lane during the overnight hours. He told police he typically leaves his keys hidden in the vehicle while parked, but locks the doors and uses a second key for access. According to police, he was unsure if he had locked the vehicle the evening prior.

Inside the vehicle was a bank card, police said. The complainant had received a call from his bank informing him that his card had been ued at a gas station in Waterbury. According to police, no additional evidence was discovered during a search of the area.

At around 1 p.m. that day, the complainant’s son found the vehicle in front of Holly Lane in Darien and notified the police department. The vehicle appeared to be in good condition and the only missing item was the bank card.

The vehicle was released to the owner at that time.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568