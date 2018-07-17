Car reported stolen from driveway

DARIEN — A man called Darien police Saturday morning to report a car stolen from his driveway.

Around 7 a.m., the man reported that his vehicle, a gray 2018 Honda Pilot, was last seen in his driveway on Phillips Lane a little after midnight, according to police. The vehicle had been left unlocked with one of the two sets of car keys left inside the car.

A pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $200 was also left in the vehicle, police said. No neighbors reported hearing or seeing anything susicious at the time.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

