https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Car-reported-stolen-from-driveway-13082782.php
Car reported stolen from driveway
DARIEN — A man called Darien police Saturday morning to report a car stolen from his driveway.
Around 7 a.m., the man reported that his vehicle, a gray 2018 Honda Pilot, was last seen in his driveway on Phillips Lane a little after midnight, according to police. The vehicle had been left unlocked with one of the two sets of car keys left inside the car.
A pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $200 was also left in the vehicle, police said. No neighbors reported hearing or seeing anything susicious at the time.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568
View Comments