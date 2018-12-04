Car reported stolen on Sunswyck Road

DARIEN — Police are investigating after a vehicle was reported stolen on Sunswyck Road.

On Nov. 27 at 9:30 a.m. police were contacted about a stolen car. The complainant said they went outside at 5 a.m. that day and saw their 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was missing from the driveway. She had last seen the vehicle the evening prior at 9:30 p.m., police said.

According to police, the complainant said the vehicle was locked and the keys were not left inside.

