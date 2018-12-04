https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Car-reported-stolen-on-Sunswyck-Road-13442833.php
Car reported stolen on Sunswyck Road
DARIEN — Police are investigating after a vehicle was reported stolen on Sunswyck Road.
On Nov. 27 at 9:30 a.m. police were contacted about a stolen car. The complainant said they went outside at 5 a.m. that day and saw their 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was missing from the driveway. She had last seen the vehicle the evening prior at 9:30 p.m., police said.
According to police, the complainant said the vehicle was locked and the keys were not left inside.
dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568
