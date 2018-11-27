Car reported stolen on Sylvan Road

DARIEN — Police are investigating after a vehicle was reported stolen on Sylvan Road.

On Nov. 25, a complainant contacted police saying her BMX X5 was stolen from a driveway of a friend’s home. She had last seen the vehicle in the driveway at approximately 9 p.m. that day and noticed it missing at 10:45 p.m. According to police, the vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside.

Inside the vehicle was a purse containing the complainant’s license, bank cards, approximately $1,000 in jewelry and $300 in cash, police said.

