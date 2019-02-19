Car sales running out of gas in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — A recent report says Hawaii consumers are buying fewer new vehicles.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports a quarterly study by Hawaii Auto Outlook shows that new-vehicle registrations declined 4.4 percent in 2018, and sales are projected to soften even further this year.

The down year in 2018 marked the state's first decline after seven consecutive years of growth.

The report, which is produced for the Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association, says the 56,520 registrations last year were the lowest total since 2014 when there were 54,039 vehicles registered statewide.

There were 59,137 registrations in 2017. Hawaii Auto Outlook forecasts this year there will be 54,750 registrations. That would mark a second straight down year but the sixth straight year of 50,000 or more registrations.

The figures are based on county Department of Motor Vehicles registrations.

