Career training program to stay in operation in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Labor says the Forest Service will stop operating Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers, slating nine for closure.

The Daily Sentinel reported Sunday that 16 of the job centers will stay open under new operators or partnerships, including the center at Grand Mesa High School in Collbran, Colorado.

School principal Wendy Nichols says they're trying to continue operating the education and career technical training program as normal, but there's uncertainty for how it will proceed.

The Collbran center currently has 166 students enrolled. It operates year-round at no cost to students.

The department says the new operators of the centers will set new policies to "offer students the skills they need to earn an independent living and succeed in meaningful in-demand jobs."

___

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com