Carolyn Warner, former Arizona superintendent, dead at 88

PHOENIX (AP) — Carolyn Warner, a longtime Arizona superintendent of public instruction and unsuccessful candidate for higher offices, has died. She was 88.

Warner died Tuesday night at her home and no information is immediately available on cause of death, according to Bethany Holder, Warner's executive assistant at her education consulting business.

Long prominent in Arizona politics, Warner served 12 years as state superintendent in the 1970s and 1980s and ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 1976 and governor in 1986.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey said Warner lived a life of public service to Arizona and "will be remembered as a dedicated advocate for education."

The Arizona PTA hailed Warner has a champion of public education and the state Democratic Party said she "was and will always be an icon" for the party.