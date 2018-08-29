Carthage Press closes after operating since 1884

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri newspaper that has operated since 1884 has published its last edition.

The Carthage Press announced in a letter from publisher Joseph Leong to its readers that Wednesday's edition would be its last.

Leong said the Neosho Daily News would cover important Carthage news. The Joplin Globe reports both papers are owned by Gatehouse Media, which recently offered voluntary severance packages to many of its papers.

Leong did not immediately return emails from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Subscribers to the newspaper will receive refunds within 30 days and the Press plans to provide marketing solutions for its online offerings.

Gatehouse also owns the Miami News-Record, Cherokee County News-Advocate and Pittsburg Morning Sun.

