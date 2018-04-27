Case of bomb threats at Ogden courthouse moved to Farmington

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — The case of an Ogden woman accused of calling in bomb threats that forced the evacuation of a northern Utah courthouse three times will be moved to a Farmington court.

The Standard-Examiner reports 44-year-old Tonisha Lester was charged Monday with three felony counts of making a false alarm related to a weapon of mass destruction.

The Ogden courthouse was evacuated three times on three consecutive Thursdays earlier this month. Police searched the area each time but concluded the threats were without merit.

Police say Lester made the threats so 44-year-old Jerry Larkin could avoid going to court.

According to court documents, only Larkin had hearings in the Ogden court scheduled at the time each bomb threat was made.

Both Larkin and Lester are being held in jail without bail.

