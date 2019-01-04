Case of measles confirmed in Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Clark County, Washington, are investigating a confirmed case of measles in a child.

Clark County Public Health said Friday that the child, whose immunization status is unverified, traveled to Clark County from outside of the country in late December.

People who visited PeaceHealth Urgent Care - Memorial in Vancouver from noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, may have been exposed.

Clark County Public Health is advising anyone who believes they have symptoms of measles to call their health care provider prior to visiting the medical office to make a plan that avoids exposing others in the waiting room.

Measles symptoms begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually begins at the head and spreads to the rest of the body.