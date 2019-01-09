Castro meets with Nevada Latino leaders ahead of 2020 bid

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Obama housing chief Julian Castro is meeting with Nevada Democrats and leaders of the Latino community in Las Vegas days ahead of his planned announcement of a 2020 run for the presidency.

Castro, the Democratic former mayor of San Antonio who served in President Barack Obama's second term, met Tuesday with the Latino Chamber of Commerce president and an active Hispanic student union in north Las Vegas, where he spoke about universal health care, affordable housing and climate change.

He plans to meet Tuesday night with the Las Vegas-based Clark County Democrats.

Castro plans to formally announce his presidential campaign in San Antonio on Saturday.

His visit is the first public visit to Nevada by a potential 2020 candidate this year, though he and other potential 2020 contenders made appearances during last year's campaign season.