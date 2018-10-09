Catalytic converter stolen from car

DARIEN — A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on Old Kings Highway South.

On Oct. 2 at 3:36 p.m., police were contacted about a larceny. The complainant told police a catalytic converter had been removed from his brother in law’s vehicle, a 2006 Honda CRV. That morning, he observed something hanging from the bottom of the vehicle and, upon further inspection, noticed the catalytic converter had been cut off and stolen.

According to police, the value of the stolen part was estimated at $1,200.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568