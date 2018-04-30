Bear spotted wandering in Michigan community draws gawkers

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — A black bear spotted wandering in a mid-Michigan community has drawn gawkers despite warnings from authorities for people to stay away.

The Midland Police Department said Monday morning it was monitoring the area and anyone who spotted the bear shouldn't approach it. WNEM-TV reports the area where the bear was seen is heavily populated and there's a middle school nearby.

Midland police Sgt. Chris Wenzell told MLive.com that the bear took refuge in a backyard and was expected to be tranquilized so it can be removed. Dozens of people gathered to try to get a look at the bear and Wenzell said it's "a spectacle because it doesn't happen very often."

No injuries are reported. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources notes that black bears are generally fearful of humans.